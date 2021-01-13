Ancelotti Excited With Iwobi’s Impressive Goal Vs Wolves

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Alex Iwobi for his well executed goal in the 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Iwobi scored his first Premier League goal of the season after putting Everton 1-0 ahead just six minutes into the game, finishing off Lucas Digne’s pass.

Ruben Neves equalised for Wolves before Michael Keane netted the winner for the Toffees.

The win took Ancelotti’s side to fourth position in the Premier League table

And commenting after the game Ancelotti was pleased with the way Iwobi and Digne combined for the opening goal.

“We had a different approach without Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin. We played more to attack the flanks with Iwobi and Digne and it worked well because the first goal was a fantastic combination,” he told BBC Sport.

“Michael Keane is unbelievable with his head. His…