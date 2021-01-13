Arteta: Next Two Matches Important For Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has talked up the importance of Arsenal’s next two games and called on his squad to make the Emirates a fortress again.

The Gunners needed extra time to progress past Newcastle into the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, but made it four consecutive wins and two in a row at home.

Crystal Palace are the next visitors to the Emirates on Thursday before the Magpies return on Monday and the Spaniard is aware they must keep up their form if they are to be serious contenders for a European spot.

“I think the next two games are crucial to see the direction that we are taking and to reinforce all the things that we have improved on and the results that we are having recently,” Arteta said.

“There’s a lot of games coming up now, some important ones as well. We need to get our home form established. We’ve had some issues there and now it’s time to get some wins.

“We’ve got two at home right now that…