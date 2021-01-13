Asisat Oshoala, Tiwa Savage and Five Others Feature In FIFA Sound

FIFA is launching FIFA Sound, a new entertainment strategy designed to create innovative and meaningful connections between football fans, music enthusiasts, players, artists, and the game and songs they all love.

"FIFA's vision is to make football truly global, accessible and inclusive. The crossover between football and music underscores this wider cultural relevance. Both are universal languages and have the power to create unrivalled emotions. It's a natural fit to bring them together," said Jean-François Pathy, FIFA's Director of Marketing. "It's been fantastic to see the enthusiasm around the launch of this strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead to connect people through inspiring human stories."

FIFA Sound is kicking off with the launch of an eight-episode podcast series. Hosted by Universal Music Group’s global chart-topping artist Liam Payne and co-hosted by sports…