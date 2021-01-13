Barcelona, Real Madrid Fight for Spanish Super Cup on StarTimes

Real Madrid bid to defend their trophy as they contest the Spanish Super Cup this week live on StarTimes’ World Football and Premium Sports channels.

They will face Messi’s Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad in a competition that features a four-team line-up for the second time.

Following the successful staging of the ‘new-look’ Supercopa de España last season, this year’s competition again features four teams.

Real Madrid and Barcelona – as first and second in the La Liga respectively – as well as the two finalists from last season’s Copa del Rey, Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, qualified for the mini-competition, which will be played this week over three stadiums in Andalusia.

On Wednesday, Real Sociedad will face FC Barcelona at 9pm; while Real Madrid will battle Athletic Club on Thursday at 9pm. The winners will meet on Sunday at 9 pm to decide the new Spanish Super Cup Champion.

Real…