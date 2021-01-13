Everton Celebrate Iwobi’s Superb Display In Win Vs Wolves

Everton have celebrated Alex Iwobi’s excellent display in Tuesday night’s 2-1 away win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi opened scoring for Everton in the sixth minute of the keenly contested encounter.

The 24-year-old started and finished the move scoring his first Premier League goal since a header against Wolves on his full league debut for the Club 16 months ago.



Read Also: Iwobi’s Goal Vs Wolves Excites Everton Boss Ancelotti

The winger steered the ball infield forJames Rodriguez continuing in the Number 10 position he filled against Rotherham United on Saturday but popping up on the right.

James would have known Lucas Digne was accelerating into the penalty area but had a look to be sure.

Digne’s controlled, volleyed cross represented the height of technical excellence, the ball arriving into Iwobi’s path for a first-time strike into the bottom right…