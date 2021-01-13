Fosu-Mensah Departs Manchester United For Bayer Leverkusen

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has left Manchester United for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen on a permanent deal.

United confirmed the deal in a statement released on their official website.

The deal is believed to be in the region of £1.8 million.

He had only played 30 times for United since making his debut as a substitute in the 3-2 win over Arsenal in February 2016.

“Manchester United defender Tim Fosu-Mensah has completed a permanent move to Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee.

“The 23-year-old will embark on a fresh chapter of his career in the Bundesliga after agreeing terms and passing his medical with the team currently sitting in third place in the German top flight.

“He has previously had loan spells away from Old Trafford with Crystal Palace and Fulham.

“The Netherlands international made his senior debut for the Reds in 2016,…