Grant Ex-Chelsea Manager Set To Join Lampard’s Coaching Staff

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is contemplating bringing former boss Avram Grant back to the club to add some experience to Frank Lampard’s coaching staff, according to reports.

Grant spent just one season as Chelsea boss and guided the Stamford Bridge outfit to the Champions League final in 2008, when they suffered defeat by Manchester United in Moscow.

But now according to Sky Sports, the Russian billionaire is considering welcoming the 65-year-old Israeli back to west London to add invaluable experience to under-fire Lampard’s staff.

The club returned to winning ways in the FA Cup third round against Morecambe on Sunday, but have won just one of their last six Premier League matches and have consequently dropped down to ninth in the table.

However, the report adds Grant believes he would be of further value to a side as a first-team manager as opposed to someone who operates behind the…