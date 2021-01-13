Iwobi On Target In Everton’s Win At Wolves; Man United Beat Burnley

Alex Iwobi opened his goals account in this season’s Premier League, as Everton defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 away on Tuesday night, Completesports.com reports.

It was Iwobi’s second goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for Everton in the current campaign.

The Super Eagles forward opened scoring in the 6th minute after coolly finishing Lucas Digne’s pass into the bottom corner.

Also Read: U-23 Eagles Star Sunusi Ibrahim Joins MLS Club Montreal Impact

Wolves were back on level terms in the 14th minute through Ruben Neves who opened his foot and controlled a volley home from inside the box.

But with 13 minutes left in the game Michael Keane popped up at the back post and powerfully headed home across Rui Patricio to make it 2-1.

The win took Everton to 4th spot on 32 points in the Premier League table.

And at Turf Moor, a Paul Pogba’s goal secured a 1-0 win for Manchester United at Burnley which…