Iwobi Thrillled To Score Again After 15-Month Wait

Everton winger Alex Iwobi is delighted to end his goal drought after scoring in the side’s 2-1 away win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international opened scoring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the sixth minute following a sweet move involving James Rodriguez and Lucas Digne.

It was Iwobi’s maiden goal of the campaign and the first since he scored in the 3-2 home win against same opponent on September 1, 2019.

The 24-year-old took to the social media to celebrate the win and his goal.

“That 3 Point Feeling’s So Sweet ,” he tweeted few hours after the game.

Everton moved to fourth position on the Premier League table following the impressive win.

The Toffees will face Aston Villa in their next league game on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu

