Man United Won’t Win Premier League Title This Season

Legendary Manchester United striker Andy Cole says he does not expect the Red Devils to be at the top of the Premier League table at the end of the season.

Cole is very happy with the progress his former side are making but can’t see them finishing above the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool.

United replaced champions Liverpool at the Premier League summit after beating Burnley 1-0 on Tuesday night.

According to talkSPORT host and devout Man United fan Andy Goldstein, he believes the win at Turf Moor was a ‘title-winning performance’ from the Red Devils.

But Cole insist winning the championship is just too much of a stretch for the Red Devils right now, citing the quality City and Liverpool possess.

However, Cole does believed these latest results, which have seen United go unbeaten in their last eleven, is cause for fans to be excited for next season.

He told talkSPORT: “Can…