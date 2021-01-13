Nigeria Winger Adegbenro Joins Swedish Club IFK Norrköping

Nigerian winger Samuel Adegbenro has joined Swedish club IFK Norrköping, reports Completesports.com.

Adegbenro, 25, linked up with IFK Norrköping from Norwegian club Rosenborg.

He has spent the last six seasons in Norway, first with Viking and later Rosenborg.

“IFK Norrköping is one of the biggest clubs in Sweden and I look forward to this challenge. I am very happy to be here,” the pacy winger told the club’s official website.

Head coach Rikard Norling also expressed his delight following his arrival at the club.

“We are very happy that we have managed to connect with Samuel. He is a player who for a long time played at the highest level in Norway and achieved success both nationally and internationally,”Norling stated.

“Samuel is an offensive player who will give us additional edge.”

