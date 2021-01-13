NPFL: Heartland Floor Enyimba In Oriental Derby; End Winless Run; Wikki Stop Rivers Utd

Heartland recorded their first win of the season following a 2-0 win against Enyimba in their matcday four encounter at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Shedrack Oghali and Emmanuel Adachie were on target for Heartland in the game.

In another oriental derby, Rangers beat FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 in Enugu.

Israeli Abia’s 12th minute penalty was cancelled out by Ekene Awazie five minutes after the break.

Shedrack Asiegbu netted the winning goal in the 57th minute.

In a battle of two former champions, Kano Pillars pip Plateau United 1-0 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Veteran midfielder and captain of the side Rabiu Ali scored the decisive goal from the spot 12 minutes from time.

Wikki Tourists ended Rivers United unbeaten streak edging out the Port Harcourt club 1-0 at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Chinedu Udeagha netted the winner on the half hour mark.

Jigawa Golden Stars piled more misery on their hosts Abia Warriors…