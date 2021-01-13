Pogba: Being Top Of Table Big For Manchester United

Manchester United matchwinner Paul Pogba is delighted to be top of the table going to Liverpool on Sunday.

Pogba struck the only goal of victory at Burnley last night.

He said, “It is [big] and you know even for us and the fans it is great, but there is a long way to go. So, now we are there and we need to stay there. Now is the difficult part as well. Today was a difficult game and it’s going to be harder and harder.

“Today proved that we are really focused. That’s how we improve, that’s how we get better.

“Our heads are focused on the league and we need to keep it up and keep going.”

