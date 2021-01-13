Simeone Voted Coach Of The Decade Ahead Of Zidane, Guardiola,  

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has seen off competition from the likes of Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho to be declared Coach of the Decade.

The award was given to Simeone by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), after the numbers had been crunched on his last 10 years in the Spanish capital.

Despite winning just one Laliga title, Simeone was still able to finish ahead of the other top coaches.

The 50-year-old has transformed Atletico into a European powerhouse during his tenure, since transitioning from player to manager and bringing silverware to the club.

In a statement the IFFHS noted: “Simeone realised a great performance with his club Atletico Madrid in this decade: 1 LaLiga title, 1 Copa del Rey, 1 Super Copa Espana, 2 UEFA Europa League titles, 2 UEFA Super Cup titles and 2 times Runner-Up in UEFA Champions League Finals.

“His…