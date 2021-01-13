South Africa: Akpeyi Helps Kaizer Chiefs End Seven-Game Winless Run

Kaizer Chiefs ended their seven-game winless run in the DStv Premiership with a 1-0 win over Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu on Wednesday afternoon.

Samir Nurkovic started for the first time this season in the absence of Leonardo Castro, as the Amakhosi recalled Philani Zulu, Dumisani Zuma and Happy Mashiane from the loss to Maritzburg United.

Nurkovic repaid the faith shown in him on ten minutes when he stayed central in the six-yard area to sweep home a loose clearance from Siyethemba Sithebe to open his account for the season.

AmaZulu were inches away from drawing level following the half-hour mark through a glancing header in the area from Siphelele Mthembu, but the attempt flew wide of Daniel Akpeyi’s goal.

Gavin Hunt’s side recovered and looked for a second minutes before halftime with a curling shot out wide from Zuma, but AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa made a save.

A substitution from the Amakhosi four minutes…