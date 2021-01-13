Trending On Complete Sports 13.01.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Pogba: Being Top Of Table Big For Manchester United

Barcelona Want Aguero On Free Transfer

Iwobi Thrillled To Score Again After 15-Month Wait

U-17 Wafu Zone B Tourney: Golden Eaglets Qualify For Semi-finals, To Face Burkina Faso

FA Cup 4th Round: Man United To Host Liverpool As Man City, Chelsea, Spurs Get Easy Draws

Napoli Confirm Osimhen Still Positive For Covid-19

Arteta Wary Of Dangerous Crystal Palace

Finidi: I Will Continue Applying For Jobs With Nigeria’s National Teams

