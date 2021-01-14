AC Milan, Rennes Battle For Tomori

Chelsea are hoping to send defender Fikayo Tomori abroad for the second half of this season.

The young centre-back has struggled for game time this season under Frank Lampard.

He is not one of the preferred centre-halves of the manager, and will leave on loan this month.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea would prefer to send him overseas, even though Premier League sides Newcastle United and Leeds United want to sign Tomori.

There is believed to be some interest in Tomori from Rennes in France and AC Milan in Italy.

The defender will be hoping a move can be sorted soon, as he will want to play regular football in the second half of this season.

