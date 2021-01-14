Arum Fury’s Promoter Hopes To Agree Joshua Fight Within Two Weeks

World Boxing Council heavyweights champion Tyson Fury’s U.S promoter Bob Arum says he is hopeful of finalising a deal for a super-fight with Anthony Joshua in the next two weeks.

Arum, the Top Rank CEO has been locked in negotiations with Joshua’s representative Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport over a potential unification bout this coming summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports News Arun said: “I don’t want to make a deadline, but I just can report that everything so far has been going splendidly, and we hope to have a signed document within the next couple of weeks.

“That might not provide for a site, because again, we can have a document that the fighters would have signed, and everything, and then have a mutual agreement clause of the site.

“We’re all on the same page, as far as I can see.

“I’m 95 per cent confident the fight happens, and I’m 100 per cent…