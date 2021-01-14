CAFCC: Rivers United Confirm New Date, Venue For Rescheduled Tie Vs Bloemfontein Celtic

The rescheduled CAF Confederation Cup second leg, first round tie between Rivers United and Bloemfontein Celtic will now hold at the Stade Charles De Gaulles De Porto Novo, Benin Republic on January 23, reports Completesports.com.

Rivers United confirmed the new date and venue on their official Twitter handle.

“Rescheduled match no.79 Rivers United (Nigeria) Vs @Bloem_Celtic (South Africa), Total #cafcc 2020/21 will hold at the Stade Charles De Gaulles De Porto Novo, Benin Republic on 23rd January, 2021 at 16.00hrs,”the club tweeted.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) ordered the game to be moved to a neighbouring country to Nigeria, which has more lenient Covid-19 protocols for travellers arriving from South Africa.

Originally the match should have been played on 6 January in the Nigerian city of Port Harcourt but the South African side were not able to travel to Nigeria due to the strict coronavirus…