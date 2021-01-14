Drogba Separates From Wife After 10-Year Marriage

Chelsea and Cote d’Ivoire legend Didier Drogba has revealed his ten-year marriage with his Malian wife Lalla Diakate is over … after appearing in an intimate video in bed with a mystery woman.

Drogba, 42, met Diakate in the late 1990s in Paris and they married in 2011.

He has previously maintained a discreet private life as he tried to shield his loved ones from the limelight.

But he has been forced into making a statement confirming his relationship with Diakate was over after saucy images of him and an unknown woman set tongues wagging.

The photos and clips soon went viral on social media.

And they showed the bare-chested Blues idol in bed with a nearly-naked young woman.

In the film, which a representative claimed had been hacked, she playfully sinks her teeth into Drogba’s shoulder as he screams in pain.

He then speaks to her in French about being bitten, and appears to say:…