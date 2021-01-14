FAME Foundation Signs MoU with FCT Football Association

FAME Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FCT Football Association under the PLAY it DREAM it Initiative, to mentor and equipped under-served and Internally Displaced Girls within the FCT with life skills, which in turn will result in the education of the girls, reduction in the occurrences of early marriage and increasing girls participation in sporting activities.

Present at the occasion which held on January 11, 2021, at the Area 3 football pitch, Garki, Abuja were FCT FA Chairman, Alhaji Abbas Moukhtar, who was represented by Mr. Paschal Dogo, a board member of the FCT FA; Secretary, FCT FA, Coach Haruna Ilerika; Mr. Andrew Abah; other FCT FA board members; S.A Technical to the Minister of State, FCTA, Alhaji Mubiyu Mustapha; S.A Special duties to Minister of State FCTA, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, FAME staff, volunteers and girls’ representatives from Durumi IDP Camp, Abuja.

Both parties involved in the partnership signed the MoU in the presence of…