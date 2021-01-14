‘He Feels Much Better’- Gattuso Provides Positive Update On Osimhen’s Injury

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso says Victor Osimhen is recovering well from his injury and expects the forward to the pitch soon, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder while on international duty with Nigeria in November and has remained on the sidelines since then.

The 22-year-old recovery from the injury suffered a hitch when he was tested for coronavirus after returning from Christmas holiday in Nigeria, but Gattuso has provided positive update on the former Lille striker’s fitness.

“He (Osimhen) has started to run at important speeds with the treadmill at home, it doesn’t bother him,” Gattuso told Rai Sports following his side’s Italian Cup win against Empoli on Wednesday night.

“Then we will evaluate him on the pitch. But in the last four-five days the boy is telling me that he feels much better .”

“Even the doctors give me comforting news.We will evaluate when he can get back…