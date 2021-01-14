Holstein Kiel Second Division Club Knock Bayern Munich Out

Bayern Munich were knocked out of the German Cup by lower-league opposition for the first time since 2004 as they were shocked by second-tier Holstein Kiel in a penalty shootout.

Bayern were seconds away from victory until Hauke Wahl scored via his shoulder, deep in stoppage time.

Last season’s treble winners led the second-round tie twice, through Serge Gnabry’s opener and Leroy Sane’s brilliant free-kick.

Fin Bartels’ drilled shot had levelled for Kiel in the first half.

The first 10 penalties in the shootout were scored, but Kiel goalkeeper Ioannis Gelios denied Marc Rota, and veteran Bartels scored the winning kick.

This is the first time in 12 years that Bayern have failed to reach the semi-finals. Their last defeat by a lower-league team was in 2003-04 when they lost 2-1 to second division side Alemannia Aachen in the…