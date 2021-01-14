Ighalo Targets MLS Move – Complete Sports

Odion Ighalo is interested in a move to Major League Soccer as he approaches the end of his loan spell at Premier League giants Manchester United, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo linked up with the Red Devils from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month loan deal last winter.

The deal was later extended until January 2021 after the Nigerian impressive displays for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

With the loan deal set to expire at the end of this month, the forward stated that he would love to remain with United, but is also keen to play in the MLS.

“Today, I’m in Manchester but at the end of the month I don’t know where I’m going to be,” Ighalo told ESPN.

“If it’s possible I’d like to stay here but if not I have to go.

“I have options. I wait for my agent. He is doing his job and I’m doing mine. At the end of the month, we…