Ike Ugbo Scoops Cercle Brugge Goal Of The Month Award For December

Ike Ugbo has been named winner of Cercle Brugge Goal of the month award for December, reports Completesports.com.

Ugbo’s second goal in Cercle Brugge’s 4-3 home defeat against Sporting Charleroi on December 15 , was picked as the best for the month.

The forward unleashed a right-footed shot to beat Charleroi’s goalkeeper Remy Descamps in the 25th minute of the game.



The 22-year-old had earlier opened scoring for Brugge in the 17th minute.

He won the individual prize with 46 votes, warding off the challenge of Anthony Musuaba who scored Cercle Brugge’s third goal of the game.

The former Roda player has scored 10 goals and provided one assist in 18 league appearances for Cercle Brugge this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

