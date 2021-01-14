Italian Clubs Interested In Ighalo

A number of Italian Clubs are interested in signing Odion Ighalo this month, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo, 31, is nearing the end of his loan deal with Premier League giants Manchester United and is expected to return to his Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua this month.



Read Also: Rodgers Explains Reason For Snubbing Iheanacho In Leicester’s FA Cup Win Vs Stoke

The former Watford contract with Shanghai Shenhua runs to the end of December 2021.

However, TMW says the striker has offers from Italy this month.

There are also lucrative proposals from Qatar and Saudi Arabia currently in front of the centre-forward.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

