Neymar Set To Sign New Long Term Contract With PSG

Brazil superstar Neymar is reportedly close to penning a new deal with Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar, 28, existing contract with the French giants will expire in 2022.

He has been linked with a return to former club Barcelona.

However, talk of a return to Camp Nou has quietened since the coronavirus outbreak, though, with the Catalan giants struggling with the financial implications of the pandemic

According to Esporte Interativo, PSG are close to signing Neymar to a new long-term contract, with the Brazil international expected to be handed an improvement on his £600,000-a-week salary.

The former Santos youngster has scored 10 times in 13 appearances for the French champions this season, including his team’s second against Marseille in the Trophee des Champions on Wednesday night.

Neymar has netted 80 times in just 98 appearances for PSG in all competitions.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All…