NLO Signs MOU With Berackiah Football Coaching Clinic

The Nigeria Nationwide League One has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a football coaching clinic organisation, Berackiah/ABIGOL Grassroots Coaching Clinic to help develop the skills of its league coaches which in turn will assure the broad development of the game as well as the talents spread across the nation.

Present at the occasion which held at the NFF Secretariat in Abuja were NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who was represented by the Chairman, NFF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf Fresh; Chairman, Nationwide League One, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali; NFF General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, President, Nigeria Coaches Association, Coach Isah Ladan Bosso; NFF Technical Director and former Nigeria captain, Austin Eguavoen; Chief Operating Officer of the NLO, Shola Ogunnowo; Representatives of Berackiah Football Coaching Clinic; Representatives of Association of Local Government of Nigeria and; Representatives of Foreign Technical partners,…