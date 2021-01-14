Onuachu Places Third In 2020 Belgian Golden Shoe Award

Super Eagles and Genk striker Paul Onuachu finished third in the 2020 Belgian Golden Shoe award on Wednesday night, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu got 86 points to place third, Raphael Holzhauser who plays for Beerschot was second while the winner was Lior Refaelov Royal Antwerp with 271 points.

In 2020, Onuachu netted 17 goals and three assists in 24 games but currently top the Belgian Jupiler goal scorers chart.

He has found the back of the net 19 times in 19 appearances for Genk.

The Belgian Golden Shoe is an award given in Belgium at the beginning of each civil year to the best footballer of the country’s First Division A for the past year.

The trophy is sponsored by the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

By James Agberebi

