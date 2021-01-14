Onuachu Proud To Be Nominated For Belgian Golden Shoe Award

Paul Onuachu is proud to be nominated for the Belgian Golden Shoe award, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu came third behind Royal Antwerp’s Lior Refaelov and Raphael Holzhauser who plays for Beerschot.

The Nigeria international got 86 points with the winner Refaelov recording 271 points.

“Refaelov is a beautiful winner,” he declared.

“I did a great job also, but only one person can win.

“I am proud and happy to be on the podium.”

Onuachu scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 24 games in 2020.

The Nigeria international has scored 19 goals and recorded two assists in 19 league appearances for Genk this season.

