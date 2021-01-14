Palace Halt Arsenal’s Winning Run After Stalemate At Emirates

Arsenal’s winning streak came to an end as they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Thursday night.

Arsenal went into the match looking to continue their recent revival, having won their previous four matches.

But it was Palace who had the best chances of the first half, when James Tomkins headed against the bar in the 38th minute.

Then, about five minutes later, Bernd Leno dived to push away Christian Benteke’s goal bound header to ensure Arsenal went in at the break with their clean sheet intact.

Arsenal began the second half more brightly, with Hector Bellerin firing a shot wide after a spell of pressure

Palace were still alive, though, and Granit Xhaka had to be alert to cut out attacks on a couple of occasions.

Zaha, once a target for Arsenal, was at the centre of Palace’s attacks again when he went down under a challenge from Rob Holding. However, it was not enough for a…