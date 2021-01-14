Pochettino Wins First Trophy Of Managerial Career As PSG Beat Marseille In French Super Cup

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino won the first trophy of his managerial career as Paris St-Germain beat Marseille 2-1 to win the Trophee des Champions (French Super Cup) in Lens.

It was only Pochettino’s third game in charge of PSG after being appointed earlier this month.

Pochettino failed to win anything in almost four years at Espanyol, 16 months at Southampton and five and a half years with Spurs.

As Spurs manager he lost the 2015 League Cup to Chelsea (2-0) and 2019 Champions League finals to Liverpool (2-0).

Mauro Icardi tapped home PSG’s opener from close range and won a penalty which Neymar scored for the second.

Dmitri Payet scored a late consolation with a clever flick for Marseille.

The Trophee des Champions is France’s version of the Community Shield – a game between the league and cup winners.

Neymar returned from a month out with an ankle injury to score from the spot for…