Sparta Rotterdam Celebrate Okoye After Win Vs Fortuna Sittard

Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam have hailed their Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye after he posted an impressive display in Wednesday’s away win against Fortuna Sittard, reports Completesports.com.

Lennart Thy netted the winning goal in the 57th minute as Sparta Rotterdam beat their hosts 1-0 at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion.

It was the first time Henk Fraser’s side have won three Eredivisie away games in a row since 1973.

Okoye has now kept four clean sheets in 10 league appearances for the club this season.



“Another clean sheet ✅,” reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

The 21-year-old linked up with Sparta Rotterdam last summer after severing ties with Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

De Kasteelheren will host PSV Eindoven in their next league game on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu

