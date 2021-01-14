KRC Genk says they value Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu as they value gold after he emerged third in the 2020 Belgian Golden Shoe award.

Onuachu was voted the third best player in the Belgian Jupiler for last year following his impressive performance.

Despite coming third Genk stated they are satisfied with Onuachu while congratulating the winner.

“Winner or not you are of gold value to us, Paul. Congratulations to Laureaat Lior Refaelov,” the club wrote on their verified Twitter handle.

The 26-year-old currently tops the goal scorers chart in the Belgian top-flight with 19 goals after 19 appearances this season.

The Belgian Golden Shoe is an award given in Belgium at the beginning of each civil year to the best footballer of the Belgian First Division A for the past year.

The trophy is sponsored by the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

By James Agberebi

