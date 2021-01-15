Abia Warriors Coach Imama Gets Three-Match Ultimatum

Abia Warriors head coach Imama Amapakabo and his technical crew members have been given the mandate to win their next three games in the Nigeria Professional Football League by the club or face the music, reports Completesports.com.

Sporting director of the club Patrick Ngwaogu issued the directive after the management of the club held an emergency meeting with the coaches in Umuahia on Thursday.

Abia Warriors occupy last position on the NPFL table after failing to record a win in their opening four games of the campaign.

The Umuahia club lost 3-1 at home to Jigawa Golden Stars in their last league game on Wednesday.

They will face FC IfeanyiUbah (away), MFM (home) and Lobi Stars (away) in their next three games.

