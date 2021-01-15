Aina: Fulham Eager To Prove A Point Against Chelsea

Fulham defender Ola Aina says the team is in buoyant mood ahead of Saturday’s London derby against Chelsea, Completesports.com reports.

The Whites head into the game against Frank Lampard’s men on the back of Wednesday’s impressive 1-1 away draw against fellow Londoners Tottenham Hotspur.

Scott Parker’s side are also unbeaten in their last five Premier League games with their last defeat coming against former champions Manchester City on December 5.

Aina, who spent over 11 years at Chelsea before linking up with Serie A side Torino on a permanent deal two years ago, is looking forward to facing his former club.

“I will always have fond memories of Chelsea, I came through their academy and managed to play a few games with the first-team,” Aina told the club website.

“I enjoyed every minute of my time there and I have lifetime friends there too. London derbies are always…