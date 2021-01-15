Arteta: Fatigue Affected Arsenal Against Crystal Palace

Mikel Arteta admitted that Arsenal “probably didn’t do enough to win the game” against Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

Arsenal started the game well, but Crystal Palace did improve as the half went on. The Eagles had two really good chances to take the lead before the break.

In the 39th minute, Eberechi Eze sent a lovely free-kick into the penalty area. James Tomkins met it from around six yards out but his header cannoned off the bar.

Tyrick Mitchel created another big opening for the visitors moments later. He delivered a sublime cross towards Christian Benteke. The forward made good contact as he headed it towards the bottom corner. But Bernd Leno got down well to claw it away.

The Gunners performed better after the break. But as was the issue in many of their early games, they struggled to create any gilt-edge chances.

The game soon fizzled out as it finished goalless at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s men are now unbeaten in their last four Premier League…