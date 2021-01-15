Athletic Bilbao Shock Madrid In Spanish Super Cup, To Face Barca In Final 

Real Madrid suffered a shock defeat in the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday as they lost 2-1 to Athletic Bilbao in Malaga.

Raul Garcia was the hero for Athletic Bilbao as his two goals secured a final berth for his side.

His first goal came in the first half while his second was from the penalty spot.

Karim Benzema pulled a goal back for Madrid but Athletic Bilbao held on for the famous win.

They will now face Barcelona in the final which will take place on Sunday.

Barcelona saw off Real Sociedad in the first semi-final which was decided on Wednesday.

After regulation time ended 1-1, the Catalans went through via penalty shootout.

