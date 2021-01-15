Chelsea Want €30m For AC Milan Target Tomori

Chelsea outcast Fikayo Tomori is close to sealing a loan switch [with an option to buy] to AC Milan in the coming days.

Tomori, 23, is set to depart on loan this month as he looks for game time, and AC Milan are leading the race and in talks with Chelsea over a loan deal.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are ongoing between Chelsea and AC Milan for Tomori – a loan move with an option to buy for around €30 million is close to being agreed upon.



Chelsea have reportedly given the go-ahead to let the defender join AC Milan on loan, with one report in Italy suggesting it’s a loan deal with an option to buy.

ESPN’s Matteo Bonetti recently revealed that Tomori is of interest but a back-up option to Mohamed Simakan of Strasbourg, who remains the primary target for the Italian outfit.

However, it has now been revealed by Sky…