Crystal Palace To Fine Eze For Covid-19 Breach

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says Eberechi Eze will be fined for breaching Covid-19 protocols after attending last Saturday’s FA Cup tie between his former club QPR and Fulham.

Eze was not granted permission to watch the third round clash at the Loftus Road and is under FA investigation for his action.

Although the winger returned with a negative coronavirus test before the match, Hodgson disclosed he will be fined internally but won’t be dropped from his squad.

Read Also: South Africa: Akpeyi Helps Kaizer Chiefs End Seven-Game Winless Run

“It was very disappointing of course. I think it’s a lot of naivety on his part to think it was okay to do those things – it obviously isn’t,” Hodgson told the club’s official website.

“We’re very upset about it and a bit disappointed too that he wasn’t actually stopped from going.

“I know QPR have done well in that respect and taken some…