Eze Best Player In Arsenal Vs Palace Game

Former Liverpool midfield star Jamie Redknapp hailed Eberechi Eze’s performance in Thursday’s 0-0 draw between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, describing him as the ‘best player on the pitch’.

It comes in a week where the 22-year-old has received a lot of criticism after he broke Covid-19 protocol by sitting in the stands during Queens Park Rangers’ FA Cup clash with Fulham on Saturday.

Before Palace’s game with Arsenal, Eagles manager Roy Hodgson describe Eze as ‘naive’ and that his actions merited a fine.

But Hodgson would have been impressed by Eze’s performance, much like Redknapp who praised him on Sky Sports after the final whistle.

Also Read: Arteta: Fatigue Affected Arsenal Against Crystal Palace

At half-time, Redknapp said that Eze was the ‘best player on the pitch,’ with the scores between the sides goalless.

He added: “Eze has been so influential though I actually want to see more of him. (He’s) Very impressive he’s a star man. When…