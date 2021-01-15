Golden Eaglets Tackle Burkina Faso For Final Ticket

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will take on Burkina Faso on Friday (today) in the semi-final of the WAFU B tournament at the Stade De Kegue, Lome, reports Completesports.com.

Fatai Amoo’s side came second in Group B behind Cote d’l voire who did them a big favour by edging out Ghana 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Eaglets started the competition with a 1-0 loss to the Ivorians before battling to a 1-1 draw against perenial rivals Ghana.

Burkina Faso on the other hand thrashed Benin Republic 5-1 in their opening game and played a 0-0 draw against Niger in their second Group A fixture.



With the Eaglets scoring once in two games and wasting a number of chances coach Amoo hopes his side will discover their scoring boots this time around.

“They (Burkinan Faso) are one of the favourites from what I saw of them. They are a high-scoring…