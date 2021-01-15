Man United’s Fernandes Makes History After Winning EPL December Player Of The Month Award 

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has made Premier League history after being named the EA SPORTS Player of the Month for December 2020.

Fernandes topped an eight-man shortlist that included Anwar El Ghazi, Emiliano Martinez, Ben Mee, Marcus Rashford, Mohamed Salah, Tomas Soucek and John Stones.

He has become the first player to win the award four times in a calendar year, having also done so in February, June and November 2020.

The Portuguese began December by inspiring a 3-1 comeback win at West Ham United as a half-time substitute, assisting Paul Pogba for the equaliser.

He then scored twice and created another in a 6-2 victory over Leeds United, before being involved in all three goals against Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa gaffer Dean Smith won the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award for December.

Dean beat Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti,…