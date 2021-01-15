Most Open EPL Title Race Ever – Who Will Stay The Course?

For a whole host of reasons, the 20/21 Premier League titles race is an anomaly, with a wealth of teams still in with a shout of finishing top of the pile.

Here we take a look at the serious contenders, some of whom already have a Premier League title under their belts and others who are hoping to pop their title cherry. Which team do you think has what it takes to go all the way?

Tottenham Hotspur – Can Kane and Son Make It Happen?

Anyone who is taking part in a fantasy football league this season will be able to tell you how dominant Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have been for Spurs this season, not only notching goals but a bag full of assists to boot.

The upshot of this is that Jose Mourinho stands on the verge of delivering a league title for one of England’s perennial underachievers.

The worry for Spurs is that, despite having the most feared strike duo in the Premier League, they are still not stringing together good runs of results, with their famous inconsistent…