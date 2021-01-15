Onuachu Set To Join Ligue 1 Club Olympic Lyon

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu is set to join Ligue 1 club Olympic Lyon on a permanent de, l according to several reports.

Lyon lined up Onuachu as replacement for Moussa Dembele who left the club for LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid this week.



The move is expected to cost Lyon around €20m, while the striker will sign a five-year contract with the club.

The 26-year-old has been in blistering form in the Belgian Pro League this season, with 19 goals and two assists in 19 games for KRC Genk.

The Nigeria international, who only linked up with Genk two years ago from Danish outfit FC Miidtylland has a contract until June 2024.

