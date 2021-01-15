PSG Manager Pochettino Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain new manager Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Ligue 1 champions on Friday.

Pochettino only took over at the Parc des Princes on January 2 and led the club to Trophee des Champions (French Super Cup) glory on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over Marseille.

But the 48-year-old will now self isolate and is set to miss the club’s next two Ligue 1 fixtures against Angers and Montpellier.

The statement read:”Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for COVID-19.

“He will therefore enter isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocols.

“His assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino, will take over for tomorrow’s match in Angers

Victory over rivals Marseille in midweek saw Pochettino win the first major trophy of his managerial career following spells with Espanyol, Southampton and…