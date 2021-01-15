Rodgers Explains Reason For Snubbing Iheanacho In Leicester’s FA Cup Win Vs Stoke

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has explained why he picked Ayoze Perez ahead of Kelechi Iheanacho in the side’s FA Cup win against Stoke City on Saturday.

Iheanacho was omitted from the starting line-up against the Potters despite Jamie Vardy missing out due to hip problem.

“I thought he (Ayoze) was excellent,” Rodgers told Leicestershire.

“With Stoke playing with three centre-halves, and three strong centre-halves who are good in the duel, and then with the system they were playing with the three midfield players, we thought we could have a striker who could detach himself from the defenders to give us an extra man in midfield.

“Ryan Shawcross and Harry Souttar and the boys are very strong and very aggressive, so taking one of the players off that forward line and come in and play in midfield, to give us that…