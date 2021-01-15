Turkey Fantasy — Tips for Gameweek 19

Besiktas and Galatasaray battle it out this week, separated by only two points at the top of the table. We have some mandatory options for you to stay away from this unpredictable game.

Below you’ll find the crème de la crème of this week’s fantasy studs, provided to you by the masterminds behind Fantezi Futbol Türkiye.

Flash Players

Aaron Boupendza (Hatayspor, Forward)

Top goalscorer of Turkish Süper Lig keeps scoring every game permanently. 9 goals in last 4 games and scoring in every 56 minutes are very impressive stats. His performance is also increasing his team’s ranking in the table. Hatayspor keeps staying within first 6 places. They won promotion for consecutive 4 seasons starting from amateur league. Their project team characteristic could be understood from their choice of the coach and the player transfers. This week’s opponent Denizlispor is famous with their inconsistency. Denizlispor is at the 20th place out…