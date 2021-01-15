WAFU B Tourney: Golden Eaglets Pip Burkina Faso 1-0; Secure Final Ticket

The Golden Eaglets booked a place in the final of the WAFU B tournament in Togo following a hard-fought 1-0 win against Burkina Faso in their semi-final clash at the Stade De Kegue, Lome on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

Fatai Amoo’s side also picked a ticket to the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Morocco following the victory against the young Stallions.

The U-17 AFCON will hold later this year in the North African country.

It was the Eaglets first win in the competition following a defeat and draw in their Group B fixtures against Cote d’l voire and Ghana.

Michael Emmanuel Papo scored the winning goal 13 minutes from time.

Nigeria will face the winner of the second semi-final match between Niger and Cote d’l voire on Sunday.

