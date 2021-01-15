Why I’m Struggling At Arsenal Since My Move From Chelsea

Willian has explained why he has struggled to adapt to life at Arsenal following his free transfer from Chelsea last summer.

The Brazilian was expected to hit the ground running at the Emirates after moving from their London rivals, having already spent a successful seven years in the Premier League.

But things certainly haven’t turned out that way and Willian has in fact come in for immense criticism for his lacklustre and uninspiring displays.

He has failed to score while creating just three assists in 18 matches in all competitions this season.

And the 32-year-old has since admitted that he has struggled to adapt to a new philosophy, having been at Chelsea for so long.

“Well it’s never easy changing club, especially after being somewhere for so long,” he said in the club’s matchday programme ahead of Arsenal’s 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace,

“I was at Chelsea for seven years before…